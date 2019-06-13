Arrest Made, Attempted Murder Charges Filed In Shooting Of Two North Arlington Men In Clifton

Detectives this week arrested a Paterson resident who they said shot two men from North Arlington five months ago in Clifton.

Noel Santos, 33, was being held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, as well as several weapons offenses.

Santos was the gunman who wounded the victims – one 46, the other 19 – on Jan. 14 in the area of Main Avenue and Temple Street near Route 21, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark P. Centurione said in a joint release.

Prosecutors will ask a Superior Court judge in Paterson on Monday to order that Santos remain held until trial, Valdes said.

