Arrest Follows Report Of Man Taking Women's Photos At Route 17 Starbucks

Ridgewood police took a man into custody late Friday afternoon while investigating complaints that photos were being taken of young women at a Starbucks on southbound Route 17.

Undercover detectives staked out the business following reports that the incidents occurred outside a womens restroom over the course of two days.

The suspect, as well as alleged evidence obtained from him, were taken to village police headquarters.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

At the Ridgewood Starbucks on southbound Route 17 on Friday.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

