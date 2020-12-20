Army Corporal Hayden Harris Found Dead In Sussex County Woods, Fellow Soldier In Custody

Missing U.S. Army soldier Hayden Harris was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon in Sussex County -- his fellow soldier in custody, authorities said.

The 20-year-old corporal's body was found by Byram Township firefighters, who noticed personal belongings including documents and shoes near a wooded cul-de-sac near Ross Road Saturday afternoon, Sussex County First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller said.

Firefighters called police when they saw blood, Mueller said. Harris' fellow soldier, Jamaal Mellish, 23, is believed to have abducted and shot Harris after meeting for "some type of vehicle exchange," Meuller said.

Mellish was arrested in Watertown, NY, and being held pending an extradition hearing in New Jersey. Criminal charges for Mellish including murder and weapons offenses were expected to be presented to a judge Monday, Mueller said.

“We are devastated,” said Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, the acting senior commander of the Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division.

“It was well known here that Cpl. Harris was a great soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and family, I hear again and again how he was also — and most importantly — a really wonderful, caring person."

Harris, a Tennessee native, was an infantryman from 1st Squadron 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Medal, “a solemn end to the vigil the unit had kept since the early hours of Dec. 18,” Army officials said.

Funck noted Harris' death was "a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation."

Harris joined the U.S. Army in March 2019 after training in Georgia. He arrived in Fort Drum in July of that year, and later graduated from Air Assault School.

His awards and decorations include a pair of Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Cpl. Harris had excellent teammates in the 1-89 Cavalry Regiment. I am proud of their quick action and hope that they can find some comfort in knowing they ultimately helped law enforcement officers locate Cpl. Harris and greatly empowered the investigation into his disappearance, Funck said.

Several police agencies in multiple states assisted with the investigation.

An "incredible social media response" from news stations in an effort to share Harris’ picture when he was first reported missing," Funck said.

“We are grateful to everyone who shared his picture or said a prayer for his safe return,” Funck added, “and we ask that you continue to tell the story of this great soldier, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers, as we will.”

