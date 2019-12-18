Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 40 FEET UP: Hackensack Firefighters Rescue Workers Stuck In Boom Truck
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Armored Truck Guard Shoots Suspect At Wayne Bank

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bank of America, Wayne
Bank of America, Wayne Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An armored truck guard shot a suspect in the stomach outside a Wayne bank shortly after noon Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred at the Bank of America in Plaza Square (commonly known as the ShopRite shopping center) on Hamburg Turnpike, a law enforcement source said.

The suspect, who was trying to rob the Lyndhurst-based Loomis Armored US truck, was quickly rushed to the hospital in police custody, responders said ( see Wayne police bulletin below ).

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s shooting team responded, along with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, which was collecting evidence.

An Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support unit was requested, they said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ANYONE have a photo from the scene (or area)? Please text to: (201) 943-2794 ... Or email: jdemarco@gmail.com Or PM: Jerry DeMarco (FACEBOOK)

THANKS SO MUCH.

******

FROM WAYNE PD (12:50 p.m.) : "The Wayne Police Department is on the scene of a bank robbery that occurred at the Bank of America. This is an active investigation scene and the suspect is in custody. There is no threat to the public at this time."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.