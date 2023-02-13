Armed Robbers Held Victims Captive In NJ Hotel Bathroom: Police

Police in Secaucus are on the lookout for a fugitive in an armed robbery at a hotel, authorities said.

On Jan. 26, at 3:02 a.m., Secaucus police responded on a call of an armed robbery at the Aloft Hotel, 460 Harmon Meadow Boulevard.

The victims met with the fugitive, identified as Nyshiem O. Inmon, in their hotel room, police said.

A short time later, Lyemel Summerville and another male, entered the hotel room while brandishing handguns. Three of the victims were held against their will in the bathroom of the hotel room, police said.

Inmon and his accomplices fled the area with approximately $20,000 of the victims’ cash in a getaway vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot, operated by Russell Francis, police said.

Initial responding police officers located one of the victims in the lobby of the hotel bleeding heavily from an arterial bleed on his leg — a stab wound.

On Feb. 4, Francis, 53 of Brooklyn was arrested at the Secaucus Police Department. He was charged with armed robbery and was being held in Hudson County Jail.

On Feb. 8, 2023, Summervile, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested in the Bronx by NYPD Brooklyn North Violent Felony Squad. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery and multiple other offenses. He was being held at Rikers Island awaiting extradition to New Jersey, police said.

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller called it a "heinous, targeted attack."

An arrest warrant has been issued for Inmon, He has ties to Jersey City, New York City and Maryland and the Secaucus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating him.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may follow. Tips can be made by calling (201) 330-2049, emailed to spdtips@secaucus.net or submitted anonymously through the department’s website at www.secaucuspolice.org.

