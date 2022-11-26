Armed Robber Makes Off With $10K On Black Friday In Newark

Authorities in Newark are seeking the assailant who robbed a check-cashing business of $10,000 at gunpoint.

The robber pointed a handgun at two workers at Global Check Cashing on Bloomfield Avenue in Newark on Friday, Nov. 25, took the cash and then fled north on Garside Avenue on a silver/purple mountain bike, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The suspect is described as possibly Hispanic, 5'8" tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, face mask, green pants, and black sneakers.

Fragé urges anyone with information about the identity of this suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.