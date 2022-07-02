Armed BP Station Robber Nabbed During Pursuit In Stolen Car Through North Jersey: Police

A 25-year-old armed Secaucus gas station robber from Bayonne was arrested while leading a police pursuit on his way to commit another crime, while his accomplice remains at large, authorities said.

Wendell Bradley and a second suspect held up the BP station at 1320 Paterson Plank Road on Friday, Feb. 4 around 12:35 p.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Brandley and the other man each pointed a handgun at the gas attendant and robbed him of cash, then fled in a gray Honda Accord toward Route 3 West, Miller said.

The license plate affixed to the gray Honda Accord was reported to be stolen out of Jersey City.

Secaucus Police immediately broadcasted a description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle to surrounding jurisdictions. Within minutes, police in Clifton spotted the suspect vehicle on Route 21, and pursued it into Newark.

That's when the car crashed and Bradley and the other suspect fled on foot, police said.

While fleeing police and attempting to commit another crime, the Newark Police Department arrested Bradley, who was found in possession of a Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver.

The second suspect fled and remains at large, but the investigation is ongoing.

Proceeds from the armed robbery of the BP Gas Station attendant were recovered in the suspect vehicle, during a search.

Bradley was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and weapons offenses. He remains lodged in the Essex County Jail.

