Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hasbrouck Heights Internist From Glen Rock, 67, Sexually Assaulted Patient, Authorities Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Another Tractor-Trailer Tips On Route 287, Jamming Morning Commute

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The rig rolled over the guardrail and into the trees on northbound Route 287 in Oakland.
The rig rolled over the guardrail and into the trees on northbound Route 287 in Oakland. Photo Credit: Ash Catherine

A tractor-trailer rollover jammed northbound Route 287 traffic in Oakland early Tuesday.

The rig rolled off the road, with the tractor rolling into the woods and the trailer crushing the guardrail and splitting open near the exit for Route 208 around 4:30 a.m., responders said.

The 48-year-old driver from Wilmington, DE, who climbed out, complained of a back injury but refused treatment, they said.

The left and center lanes were reopened at Skyline Drive several hours later. Traffic on the southbound side was slowed.

Detour routes were clogged, as well.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.