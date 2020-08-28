Another Tractor-Trailer Crashes Off Route 287

A tractor-trailer rolled off Route 287 and down an embankment before dawn Friday.

It was another in a series of crashes that has plagued that stretch of highway for years.

The System Freight rig out of Jamesburg rolled off the northbound highway near Exit 59 to southbound Route 208 in Oakland at 4:25 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The right and center lanes remained closed as a pair of heavy-duty wreckers from DeFalco's in Chatham pulled it from the trees after sunrise, he said.

Traffic remained backed up for miles past mid-morning.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening

Firefighters tended to a fuel spill.

Two heavy-duty wreckers removed the rig. Christopher Ryan for DAILY VOICE

