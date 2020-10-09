ANOTHER ONE: Tractor-Trailer Jackknifes On Notorious Route 287 Stretch

Yet another tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 287, jamming traffic again and spilling a large amount of fluid on the highway Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported in the mishap, which closed the left and center lanes on the northbound highway in Oakland just after 9:30 a.m.

New Jersey State Police responded, along with Oakland police, firefighters and hazardous cleanup units.

It was another in a series of crashes that has plagued that stretch of highway for years and brought pleas for relief from area residents who fear someone has to die before the situation is examined and rectified.

