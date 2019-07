Traffic crawled along the eastbound side of Route 80 late Tuesday morning -- hours after a two-truck crash that spilled fuel and debris across the highway in Parsippany.

The four-lane highway was down to two near Exit 42 as of noon as crews worked to clear the scene, the NJDOT said.

Two trucks collided around 4:30 a.m., drivers said.

Motorists stuck in traffic later that morning took to Twitter to let out frustration.

"It has taken me an hour and a half to go 8 miles."

"Route 80 is the devil baby of NJ"

*68 minutes* to my 12 mile commute

