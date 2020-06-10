Another Gun Bust: 29 Taken Off Street By Paterson Police So Far This Month

Make that 29 guns seized by Paterson police just this month – a rate of nearly three a day – this time overnight in a notorious neighborhood.

Street Crime Detectives Mohammad Bashir, Gilot Castor and Yamil Pimienta spotted Koshawn James, 26, of Paterson on Godwin Avenue near Carroll Street holding a heavy object in the pocket of his hoodie shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

As they got out of their vehicle to investigate, James “turned and began running east on Godwin Avenue, discarding a large black revolver to the ground while fleeing,” Speziale said.

Castor and Bashir grabbed James while Pimienta retrieved what turned out to be a ..22-caliber revolver, he said.

Police charged James with weapons offenses and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

They’re sending the gun to the New Jersey State Police laboratory to determine whether it had may have been used in any crimes, Speziale said.

The arrest comes during a time when three people were killed and 17 wounded by gunfire in Paterson in less than two weeks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.