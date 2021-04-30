Animals Seized From South Jersey Pair, Man Made Dog With 10-Pound Weight Jump Over Car: Report

A South Jersey couple was charged with animal cruelty after a SWAT Team served a warrant at their house, authorities said.

Felipe Echevarria, 33, and Brittany M. Morgan, 34, both of West Deptford, were each charged with animal cruelty violations and released on summonses pending court appearances, NJ.com said citing local police.

An investigation was launched after Echevarria posted a video to Instagram in which he orders a dog with a 10-pound weight tied to her neck to jump over the hood of a car and then the roof of a vehicle, the outlet reports.

The Gloucester County SWAT team served a "knock and announced" search warrant at the couple's home on the 1600 block of Atkins Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, local authorities said.

An unspecified number of dogs were removed from the home and turned over to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, West Deptford police said.

Echevarria's Facebook profile says he is a Professional K-9 Protection Trainer.

