AMBER ALERT: Boy, 2, Mom Abducted By Convicted Abuser, State Police Say

SEEN THEM? Authorities turned to the public for help Friday after a New Jersey woman and her 2-year-old son were believed abducted by the child's father.

Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, was convicted of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and was placed on conditional probation out of Middlesex County just last year, court records show.

The victim in the assault was the missing woman, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, of Rahway, a close family friend told Daily Voice as the search continued Friday afternoon.

Both she and their son, Sebastian Rios, were with the elder Rios in a Ford Fiesta with the New Jersey license plate S34-NVH, according to New Jersey State Police.

Sebastian Rios Highland Park PD

State Police were tracking Rios' phone, which at one point showed the vehicle on Route 440 heading to the Outer Bridge Crossing in Perth Amboy, possibly headed toward Staten Island.

Various law enforcement agencies -- including Port Authority police and the NYPD -- were notified.

Rios is 5'9" with multiple tattoos, including one with Sebastian's name on his arm. Sebastian is 3’5”, a little under 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Sebastian, Uyaf or Rios is asked to DIAL 911 IMMEDIATELY.

Yasemin Uyaf FACEBOOK

