Altar, Mummified Remains In Newark Home Of Man Who Assaulted Boy: Prosecutor

Investigators searching the home of a Newark man Thursday made a grisly discovery: a bin containing mummified human remains, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Also found at the home of Robert Frank WIlliams, 53, was an altar to "an unknown deity" in his bedroom, authorities also said.

The prosecutor's Special Victims Unit and Newark police executed the search warrant after Newark police were told Williams sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy multiple times last year.

Williams has been charged with aggravated sexual assault for engaging in an act of penetration with a child younger than 13 as well as endangering the welfare of a child for the production of items depicting the abuse or exploitation of a child; sexual assault on a victim between the ages of 13 and 15; luring; and second degree desecration of human remains.

Asked whether the person whose remains had been discovered had been identified or if more charges were forthcoming in connection with that discovery, a spokeswoman for Daily Voice said investigators were working with the regional medical examiner as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432)

