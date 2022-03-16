Alert Issued For North Jersey Teen Missing For Weeks

Police have issued an alert for a North Jersey teen they say has been missing for more than three weeks.

Alejandro Tiul Choc, 16, was last seen at his home on Main Street in Hackettstown on Monday, Feb. 21, local police said in a Wednesday, March 16 release.

Choc is described as a Hispanic male standing five feet tall and weighing about 130 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, green sneakers, pink and white ankle bracelet, green and white wrist bracelet, and a black backpack.

Choc’s destination is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about Choc’s location is urged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

