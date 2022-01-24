Alert Issued For Missing NJ Mom, 2 Toddlers

Police have issued an alert for a missing New Jersey mother and her two young children.

Cheng Hsiao, 39, and her two children, Ethan, age three, and Ian, age two, were last seen at their family home at 95 Old Ln. in Towaco, Montville Township on Saturday, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Monday release.

Hsiao is believed to have left home with her children between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Carroll said.

Hsiao has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 121 pounds. Both Ethan and Ian have black hair and brown eyes as well, Carroll said.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Montville Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-257-4300 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

