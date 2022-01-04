Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing NJ Man

Nicole Acosta
Steven Reside
Steven Reside Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/NJ State Police

NJ State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Hunterdon County man.

Steven Reside, 38, of East Amwell, was last seen on Tuesday, March 29, leaving his home in a 2011 silver Ford Focus with New Jersey license plate: M97LKA, state police said.

He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, jeans, and tortoise sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop "C” Kingwood Station Detective Bureau at 609-306-6320. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Anonymous tips are welcome.