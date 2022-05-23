Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Morris County Man

Seen him? Authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered Morris County man.

Christopher Kaliszuk, of Mountain Meadow Circle in Parsippany, was last seen leaving for a walk around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with county officials.

Kaliszuk, 52, is described as a white male with blue eyes, authorities said. He has messy and sandy blond hair with facial stubble.

Kaliszuk weighs about 175 pounds and stands 6 feet tall.

Kaliszuk was last seen wearing a light blue and white striped shirt with jeans and sneakers.

He may also be wearing headphones or carrying a Walkman radio player, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Kaliszuk’s whereabouts is urged to contact Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300 ext. 0 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

