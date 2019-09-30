Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: Teaneck Repeat Offender Caught With Cocaine After Route 80 Chase
DV Pilot Police & Fire

ALERT: Bergen Sheriff Warns Citizens Not To Fall For Arrest-Threat Phone Scam

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to this or a similar-type fraud, or gets one of these calls, is asked to contact the Bergen sheriff's office at (201) 646-2222. Or text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or contact local police.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to this or a similar-type fraud, or gets one of these calls, is asked to contact the Bergen sheriff's office at (201) 646-2222. Or text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or contact local police. Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton warned citizens about a recent phone scam by thieves impersonating department officers.

Cureton's office has received several recent complaints about callers posing as sheriff's officers threatening targeted victims with arrest for what they say are outstanding summonses for failing to appear in court, the sheriff said Monday.

The caller claim to be with a “Division of Warrants and Citations," he said.

“While the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for issuing warrants, the office does not have a ‘Division of Warrants and Citations,’ " Cureton said.

More importantly, he said, "it is very important to know that law enforcement and government agencies will never ask for money over the phone."

The sheriff advised citizens to:

  • ·Do not give out personal information or identification over the phone;
  • Never provide your credit card number or bank account information to an unsolicited caller;
  • Remain silent if a caller starts out by asking, “Can you hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers to record you saying “yes.” Scammers record your “yes” response and use it as proof that you agreed to a purchase or credit card charge'
  • Hang up immediately if you are asked to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.

Cureton asked that anyone who believes that they may have been exposed to this or a similar-type fraud, or gets one of these calls, to contact his office at (201) 646-2222 .

You could also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or contact your local police department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.