Airline Pilots Scheduled For Newark Flight Arrested For Intoxication: Report

Two United Airlines pilots were arrested Saturday in Scotland on suspicion of intoxication, CNN reported.

The pilots, whose names were not released, were scheduled to fly from Glasgow to Newark. Before the flight they were charged for violating a law that prohibits pilot activity while exceeding the prescribed limit of alcohol.

The flight was cancelled and passengers were reassigned to other flights.

The pilots, aged 45 and 61, were "removed from service," the airline said. They remain in police custody in Scotland pending a court appearance Tuesday.

