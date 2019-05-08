Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: When Will Owners Learn? Overnight NJ Vehicle Thefts, Burglaries Continue
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Airline Pilots Scheduled For Newark Flight Arrested For Intoxication: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Pilots who were supposed to fly a United flight from Scotland to Newark Saturday were arrested on suspicion of intoxication.
Pilots who were supposed to fly a United flight from Scotland to Newark Saturday were arrested on suspicion of intoxication. Photo Credit: UA Facebook

Two United Airlines pilots were arrested Saturday in Scotland on suspicion of intoxication, CNN reported.

The pilots, whose names were not released,  were scheduled to fly from Glasgow to Newark. Before the flight they were charged for violating a law that prohibits pilot activity while exceeding the prescribed limit of alcohol.

The flight was cancelled and passengers were reassigned to other flights.

The pilots, aged 45 and 61, were "removed from service," the airline said. They remain in police custody in Scotland pending a court appearance Tuesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.