Aide From Leonia Charged With Sexually Abusing Patients In Emerson, Tenafly Nursing Homes

Jerry DeMarco
Han Sun Cho
Han Sun Cho Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A nurse’s assistant from Leonia sexually abused helpless patients at nursing and rehab centers in Emerson and Tenafly, authorities charged.

Han Sun Cho, 65, remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail following a first appearance the day before in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his special victims unit began investigating after Emerson police received a tip that physically helpless patient at a nursing home in town “had been sexually touched” by Cho.

“During the investigation, it was learned that Cho had also sexually touched two other helpless patients at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Tenafly,” the prosecutor said.

Cho, who is married, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Anyone with information connected to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office: (201) 646-2300 .

