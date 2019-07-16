Aggravated Assault: Edgewater Officers Injured In Scuffle With Target Shoplifter

What began as shoplifting put a man behind bars after he assaulted two Edgewater police officers, authorities said.

Joseph Holman, 36, had been going in and out of the Target on River Road, changing his shirt each time and stuffing electronics into his backpack, Detective Sgt. Timothy Farrell said.

Summoned by security, Sgt. Brian VanWettering and Officer Daniel Massuda said they confronted Holman in the electronics section, found him carrying stolen goods and began to take him into custody.

Holman resisted, however, Farrell said.

Both officers sustained cuts and bruises in a struggle to finally arrest him, the sergeant said.

Holman was charged with robbery, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault on police. He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action.

Holman’s record includes an arrest for an Edgewater convenience store burglary in November 2017.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.