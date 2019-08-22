AG: Tractor-Trailer Kills Driver Running From Police On Route 80

A New York man who was pulled over in a motor vehicle stop on Route 80 was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer when he ran into oncoming traffic after being asked to get out of his car by a Montville police officer early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Kevin Brian Cruz, 25, of Black River N.Y. (just north of Syracuse) had one female passenger in his car when he ran into the roadway and was hit around 2:20 a.m., New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stopped immediately, Grewal said.

Cruz -- formerly of the Bronx -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force.

