Active Shooter Situation Unfolds In Newark (DEVELOPING)

A police officer was shot by a shooter with a long gun and another injured during a confrontation in Newark Tuesday, Nov. 1, NBC4 reports citing sources in law enforcement.

The officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue when the shooter opened fire from an elevated location — a window or roof — around 2 p.m., the outlet said citing sources.

The area was taped off bringing a SWAT team and various law enforcement agencies to the scene.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted out that he was "aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark.

"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

