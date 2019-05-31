Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Brokers Admit $4.6M 'Short Sale' Scam
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Accused Shooter Of Clifton Man Was Actually Caught Soon After, Authorities Reveal

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Michael Rodriguez
Michael Rodriguez Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

An 18-year-old Clifton man who was shot in the leg on Wednesday was a robbery victim, said authorities who revealed on Friday that they made an arrest the same day.

Michael Rodriguez, 21, of Paterson shot the victim in the area of 44 Macdonald Street in Clifton just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark P. Centurione said in a brief statement issued early Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the statement says.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing this Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The victim was treated at Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.