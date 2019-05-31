Accused Shooter Of Clifton Man Was Actually Caught Soon After, Authorities Reveal

An 18-year-old Clifton man who was shot in the leg on Wednesday was a robbery victim, said authorities who revealed on Friday that they made an arrest the same day.

Michael Rodriguez, 21, of Paterson shot the victim in the area of 44 Macdonald Street in Clifton just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark P. Centurione said in a brief statement issued early Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the statement says.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing this Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The victim was treated at Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

