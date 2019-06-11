Contact Us
Accused Paterson Heroin, Cocaine Dealer Busted In Elmwood Park Sting

Jerry DeMarco
Diarre Chitty
Diarre Chitty Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s investigator bought a total of 450 bags of heroin and 20 bags of cocaine in Elmwood Park in separate deals from a Paterson man who was taken into custody, authorities said.

Diarre Chitty, 19, who is unemployed, was targeted in the sting after authorities received a tip that he was dealing in town, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Chitty, of Lyon Street, was taken into custody Friday in Elmwood Park after a series of sales, Musella said.

A judge ordered him released pending further court action after a detention hearing.

Chitty is charged with several drug distribution counts.

