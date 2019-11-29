Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Accused Passaic Shooter Captured In Newark

Jerry DeMarco
Almalik D. Barnes
Almalik D. Barnes Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor

An ex-con from Passaic accused of shooting another city man at a local business early this month was captured in Newark, authorities said.

Almalik D. Barnes, 41, was charged with attempted murder, among other counts, in the Nov. 2 Main Street shooting, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

The 40-year-old victim made it up the block before police found him on Elliot following the overnight shooting at the unidentified business. He was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

A would-be victim second, 21-year-old male Florida resident, wasn’t struck by the gunfire, authorities said.

Investigators connected the shooting to Barnes, who was caught in Newark on Tuesday, Valdes and Guzman said.

Besides attempted murder, he’s charged with various weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

