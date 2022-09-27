Accused NJ Sports Bar Shooter Was Allegedly US Marine

A man was charged with attempted murder after police found him trying to save a man he said he shot in the head outside of a New Jersey bar over the weekend, NJ Advance Media reports.

The shooter was identified by NJ.com as Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville. According to his LinkedIn profile and people who know him, Gilliano was a US Marine.

He apparently told police he shot the victim during an argument outside of Villari's Sports Bar in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, the outlet says.

Family and friends of the victim, identified as Chad Stuart, started a Justice For Chad movement on Facebook in his honor, and have even started selling t-shirts.

The victim was flown to a hospital in grave condition, and police recovered a Glock 19 handgun at the scene, and a spent .9mm bullet casing near Gilliano's car, NJ.com says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

