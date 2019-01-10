Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Accused New Milford Rapist, Leonia Thief Among Fugitives Captured By Bergen Sheriff's Squad

TOP: Navas, Bickford, John, Ennis; BOTTOM: Cavas, Urgiles, Jozanovic Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton’s Fugitive Task Force tracked down and arrested seven defendants who skipped court or were wanted as fugitives, from shoplifters to an accused rapist.

Last Thursday morning’s sweep featured participation from 14 different agencies and produced several leads expected to yield even more arrests, Cureton said Tuesday.Some had been released with conditions under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law and simply didn't show up for court.

The difference this time: Judges ordered that all seven remain held in the Bergen County Jail and not be released pending further court action.

Those arrested:

Cureton launched the Bergen County Fugitive Task Force in conjunction with the county police chiefs association earlier this year.

The unit, which includes local police officers and members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, is tasked with locating and arresting not only fugitives but also defendants with outstanding warrants.

The sheriff thanked “the BCSO personnel and all the participating departments who helped make our third operation a success,” Cureton said.

Participants:

  • Bergen County Sheriff’s Office;
  • Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office;
  • Midland Park PD;
  • Demarest PD;
  • South Hackensack PD;
  • Wyckoff PD;
  • Little Ferry PD;
  • Mahwah PD;
  • River Vale PD;
  • Park Ridge PD;
  • Closter PD;
  • Hillsdale PD;
  • Glen Rock PD;
  • Elmwood Park PD.

