Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 4-Week-Old Boy Killed In Hackensack Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Accused Killer Of Former Valley Hospital, North Bergen, Union County Priest Identified

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
John Capparelli served at Our Lady of Fatima in North Bergen, among other parishes. Authorities in Nevada were trying to extradite Derrick Mitchell Decoste from Michigan to face murder and armed robbery charges.
John Capparelli served at Our Lady of Fatima in North Bergen, among other parishes. Authorities in Nevada were trying to extradite Derrick Mitchell Decoste from Michigan to face murder and armed robbery charges. Photo Credit: Googlemaps / FACEBOOK / Oakland County (MI) Sheriff

A man being held in a Michigan jail killed an accused sex-abusing priest who once served as a chaplain at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, at a parish in North Bergen and at three Union County churches, authorities in Nevada said.

Derrick Mitchell Decoste, 25, shot 70-year-old John Capparelli in the neck during a robbery at his home in Henderson, just outside Las Vegas, on March 9, authorities said.

Decoste exchanged messages with Capparelli after answering an online ad for male wrestlers, they said.

Authorities said they recovered the murder weapon – a 9mm handgun – from Decoste’s girlfriend, along with a bag containing a watch and other valuables belonging to Capparelli.

Weeks before the murder, Capparelli was among 188 New Jersey priests “credibly accused” of sex abuse.

SEE: Dozens Of Bergen County Priests Accused Of Sexual Abuse, NJ Diocese Reveals

Ordained in 1980, Capparelli worked as a temporary chaplain at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and taught while serving at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen.

Capparelli also served at three Union County parishes: Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, The Catholic Church of the Holy Trinity in Westfield, and the Church of Saint Theresa in Kenilworth.

He was defrocked in 1992, following allegations that he'd groped and brutalized teenage boys over more than a decade. His teaching license was subsequently revoked in a settlement.

Although he was never convicted of a crime, accusers told officials that Capparelli made them wrestle in swimwear while he took photos. He was also linked to a fetish website that he allegedly ran, according to NJ.com .

Capparelli later regained his license and taught in Newark public schools until new allegations were raised eight years ago.

He reportedly moved in 2016 to Henderson, where police said he taught students at his home.

Investigators said they found hundreds of videos of semi-naked men wrestling in Capparelli's home, along with online ads that they said he posted seeking young, good-looking men.

Decoste, who responded to the ad, communicated with Capparelli for nearly two weeks before the murder, authorities said.

Days later, Decoste was arrested in Las Vegas on theft and trespassing charges that were later dismissed when he was extradited to Michigan on charges of theft, fraud and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Police found Capparelli’s body after being asked to do a welfare check.

SEE: Authorities in Nevada were searching for the killer of an accused sex-abusing priest who once served at a parish in North Bergen and as a chaplain at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ridgewood/police-fire/former-valley-hospital-north-bergen-priest-named-in-abuse-list-shot-dead-in-nevada/749424/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.