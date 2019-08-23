Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Accused Hackensack Dealer Busted In Home Raid Near Child Center, School, Police HQ

Accused Hackensack Dealer Busted In Home Raid Near Child Center, School, Police HQ

Jerry DeMarco
David Hamblin
David Hamblin Photo Credit: DRIVER'S LICENSE PHOTO: Courtesy HACKENSACK PD

LOCATION, LOCATION: Hackensack drug detectives early Friday arrested an ex-con who they said was dealing pot and cocaine from a house next door to a  childcare center, down the block from a middle school and around the corner from police headquarters.

David Hamblin, a 56-year-old British national, was charged with various drug counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Investigators obtained a warrant after Detective Nart Marza received complaints about drug dealing at the Union Street home, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Hamblin has a criminal history, mostly involving drug possession and distribution offenses, records show.

