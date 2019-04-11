Contact Us
Accused Driver Freed In Tri-State Pickpocket Crew Theft From Teaneck Woman, 88, In New Milford

Jerry DeMarco
Tyrone Scott
Tyrone Scott Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A member of a Philadelphia pickpocket crew whose tri-state area victims included an 88-year-old Teaneck woman in New Milford was arrested in Florida and brought to New Jersey to face charges.

Soon after, a judge in Hackensack ordered 44-year-old Tyrone Scott released from the Bergen County Jail, with conditions, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Meanwhile, authorities continued searching for his accused accomplices.

A man identified as Malik Johnson, 50, snatched the elderly Teaneck victim’s wallet – containing credit cards and personal ID – after she walked away from her shopping cart at the New Milford Shop Rite on River Road on July 10, New Milford Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

He and Whitney Ryder, 33, then used the stolen cards at various businesses in Paramus, the lieutenant said.

Detective Derek Mattessich and his colleagues from Paramus identified the couple, as well as Scott, who Van Saders said was their driver.

They tied all three to various other pick-pocketing thefts through the tri-state area and obtained warrants for their arrests.

Scott was tracked down in Florida, taken into custody and extradited before being booked into the Bergen County Jail on conspiracy charges this past Friday.

On Sunday, a judge ordered him released.

His two accused accomplices remained fugitives on Monday. Johnson is charged with two counts of theft. Ryder, like Scott, is charged with two counts of conspiracy.

