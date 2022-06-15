Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NJ Pharmacist Needed Double Lung Transplant But Insurance Denied It — Now He's Gone
DV Pilot Police & Fire

A Million In A Minute: Video Captures Violent Robbery Of NJ Jewelry Store

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Masked thieves burst in the door of Virani Jewelers and order everyone to the ground with guns. Then they get to work.
Masked thieves burst in the door of Virani Jewelers and order everyone to the ground with guns. Then they get to work. Video Credit: Special to Daily Voice (original source unclear)

Masked thieves burst in the door of Virani Jewelers and order everyone to the ground with guns. Then they get to work.

The eight men smash and jump over the cases at the Iselin store, grabbing trays of precious gold and stones, all worth roughly $1 million, abc7 reports.

The one-minute heist of the Oak Tree Road jewelry shop last Friday evening was captured by surveillance.

By the time it's all over, the store is in disarray, and the workers in shock.

The incident is under investigation by Woodbridge police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.