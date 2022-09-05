92-Year-Old Woman Struck By Mustard Yellow Sedan Crossing Street In Glen Rock: Police

A 92-year-old woman was struck by a sedan while crossing the street in Glen Rock Mother's Day, authorities said.

The woman was crossing on the 800 block of Prospect Street when a 2010 Honda driven by a 36-year-old Fair Lawn man hit her around 6:15 p.m., Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The Honda driver remained at the scene and the woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps, with non-life-threatening injuries, Ackerman said.

