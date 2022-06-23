‘90 Day Fiance’ Barber Bumped Up To US Marshals' Most Wanted List For Deadly Shooting

A former barber who appeared in ”90 Day Fiance” and “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” is still at-large over a year after he allegedly shot and killed his former boss.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Carlisle, is wanted as the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of GQ Barber Shop owner Kendell Jerome Cook, 39, of Steelton, according to US Marshals.

For an unknown reason Baltimore came to the shop, located at 128 North Hanover Street in Carlisle, opened fire at Cook and then shot at another former barber, Anthony White, according to police at the time.

White survived but Cook died at the scene shortly after the shooting on Saturday, May 22 around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Baltimore is now on the US Marshals' list of the '15 Most Wanted Fugitives,' according to a release on Wednesday, June 22.

The agency is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to his capture, this is in addition to the up to $10,000 reward being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the $2,000 reward offered by the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

Baltimore is wanted on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm as well as recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents.

"Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," as stated in the US Marshals' release.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

Anyone with information on Baltimore’s location should call the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App, and tips may be sent to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net or by calling (855)-628-8477.

