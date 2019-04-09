Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Death Is Life Lived': Union City HS Security Guard Left Final Facebook Post Before Suicide
DV Pilot Police & Fire

80-Year-Old Westwood Man Pulled From Pool Dies

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The 80-year-old Westwood victim was taken to HUMC North.
The 80-year-old Westwood victim was taken to HUMC North. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps

A drowning 80-year-old Westwood man who was pulled from a pool late Tuesday morning succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Arthur William Stark was found unresponsive in the pool at the end of a Mountain Avenue cul-de-sac, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

Responding police conducted CPR, then turned him over to Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which took him to HackensackUMC@Pascack Valley.

ARRANGEMENTS: Becker Funeral Home

******

UPDATE: A sedan collided with an SUV, struck a telephone pole and rolled over, losing its roof, in a Tuesday afternoon Washington Township crash that killed a 69-year-old driver from Rockland County, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/washington-township-rollover-crash-kills-rockland-driver-69/774965/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.