80-Year-Old Westwood Man Pulled From Pool Dies

A drowning 80-year-old Westwood man who was pulled from a pool late Tuesday morning succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Arthur William Stark was found unresponsive in the pool at the end of a Mountain Avenue cul-de-sac, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

Responding police conducted CPR, then turned him over to Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which took him to HackensackUMC@Pascack Valley.

ARRANGEMENTS: Becker Funeral Home

******

******

