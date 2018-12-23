8 Busted In Clifton, Hudson With 80 Pounds Of Pot, Weapons, $75,000 Cash -- And Gold

Authorities seized more than 80 pounds of pot, along with weapons, $75,000 in cash -- and 100 grams of pure gold – while arresting eight accused members of a ring that they said put drugs on the street of Passaic and Hudson counties.

Two other Clifton residents and four from North Bergen were among those charged in a joint probe by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Task Force and the Newark Office of Homeland Security Investigations.

Besides the marijuana – worth an estimated $200,000 on the street -- authorities seized what Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said were “large quantity of prescription medication, a small amount of cocaine, more than $75,000 in United States currency, two rifles, one stun gun, one flintlock pistol, three vehicles and more than 100 grams of pure gold.”

Jason Marrero, 48, of Clifton, and Nick Mendoza, 33, of North Bergen, “supplied marijuana and other drugs to mid- to lower-level dealers,” Suarez said.

Both were charged with leading a narcotics trafficking network and money laundering, among other counts, she said.

Also arrested on drug and weapons charges, among other counts, were Dubuel Parra, 23, and Ronald Vargas-Banegas, 50, both of Clifton.

The North Bergen residents swept up in the sweep: Jessica Polo, Jennifer Guzman, both 30, Christopher Dopico, 31, and 49-year-old William Zarot.

In addition to the members of his task force and federal agents, Suarez credited Clifton police, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and the New Jersey Division of Taxation – Office of Criminal Investigation for assisting in the searches and arrests following a five-month investigation.

