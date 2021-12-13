8 Arrested For Armed Carjackings, Heroin; 5 Illegal Guns Seized In Newark

Multiple people were arrested for armed robberies, carjackings and weapon possession, and five illegal handguns were seized as part of a violence reduction initiative last weekend in Newark, police said.

“We are fully committed to reducing violence on our streets and this weekend’s results shows that our Violence Reduction Initiative is fully underway,” Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

“I commend our officers for their vigilance in recovering these illegal weapons as each recovered weapon is equivalent to a life saved.”

James Marrow, 36, of East Orange, and Limmary Ortiz-Rivera, 31, of Newark, were arrested following a robbery at Delta Gas Station, 638 Raymond Boulevard. The two arrived at the gas station in a gray 2009 Chevy Malibu and demanded the attendant’s cash at knifepoint before fleeing. Police observed the vehicle moments later at Mobil Gas Station, 1139-1153 Broad Street, where the two suspects were arrested. The suspect vehicle had been reported in a carjacking out of Elizabeth, NJ. Marrow faces charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest. Ortiz-Rivera is charged with robbery.

A 14-year-old male from Newark was also arrested today after he was observed fleeing with a group of males as police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation alerting that three rounds were fired in the 100 block of Peshine Avenue. A concerned citizen also reported hearing gunshots in the area. The juvenile is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Sunday, Ahmad Ford, 27, and Taydra Williams, 24, both of Newark, were arrested following a vehicle pursuit of the two suspects, who were inside a white 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been reported carjacked in Newark earlier in the day. The vehicle was driven by the suspects during an armed robbery at a gas station, located at 242 Elizabeth Avenue, which also occurred yesterday.

The male suspect exited the vehicle and demanded the attendant’s cash at gunpoint. Following the robbery, police observed the vehicle at Meeker Avenue and Frelinghuysen Avenue and attempted a motor vehicle stop. The driver refused to pull over and the vehicle was pursued to East Kinney Street and McCarter Highway, where Ford and Williams were both arrested, and a loaded gun was recovered. Ford and Williams are each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, robbery and eluding.

Zahtece Moore, 27, of Newark, was arrested yesterday in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after police conducted a motor vehicle stop and observed a loaded gun inside the vehicle he was driving. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon (extended magazine), and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

Lamarr Burwell, 26, Fuquan S. Floyd, 28, and Tywon C. Johnson, 20, all of Newark, were arrested yesterday after police conducted a motor vehicle stop at Georgia King Village. Police observed a gun inside the vehicle and the driver, Burwell, and his two passengers were arrested. Police also recovered a loaded gun, which had been reported stolen out of Greenville, SC, and 25 decks of suspected CDS heroin.

Burwell faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon (large capacity magazine and hollow point ammunition), receiving stolen property, certain persons prohibited from weapon possession and eluding. Floyd is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine and hollow point ammunition), receiving stolen property and CDS possession. Johnson faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapon (large capacity magazine and hollow point ammunition), and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

“In less than a week after announcing our Violence Reduction Initiative, Newark Police have taken the appropriate steps needed to safeguard our neighborhoods,” O’Hara said.

“So far this year, police have recovered a record number of illegal weapons from our streets, and we will continue to do so with the assistance of our law enforcement partners and concerned community members,” he added.

