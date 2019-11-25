79-Year-Old Hoboken Woman On Bicycle Killed By Truck In Jersey City

A woman died Monday morning when she was hit by a truck while riding a bicycle near the border between Union City and Jersey City, a spokeswoman for the Jersey City Police Department confirmed.

The woman, a 79-year-old Hoboken resident, was struck around 10:17 a.m. as it was turning right onto Paterson Plan Road from Palisade Avenue. The driver remained at the scene.

No summonses were issued and there was no indication of criminality, the spokeswoman said. The woman's identity was not immediately released.

