77-Year-Old Arsonist Set Series Of Ocean County Dumpster Fires: Prosecutor

Dumpster fire
Dumpster fire Photo Credit: Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33

A 77-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with arson in connection with five dumpster fires set over the course of several months this year, authorities said.

Nicholas Depalma, of Whiting, ignited the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 across Manchester Township, including one near a large wooded area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan said. 

Other blazes were ignited near structures, causing damage, they said.

Depalma was charged with five counts of aggravated arson, the prosecutor said. He surrendered to Manchester Township Police Headquarters on Nov. 23, and was processed and released on a summons, Billhimer said.

