75-Year-Old Driver Hospitalized After Runaway SUV Crashes Through Fences In Glen Rock

A 75-year-old driver was hospitalized Thursday after her SUV ran off the road, crashed through several fences and wound up wedged against fencing and shrubs.

An ambulance took the driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening after the Ackerman Avenue crash.

A flatbed tow truck removed the damaged vehicle from the scene.

Glen Rock police were joined by Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.