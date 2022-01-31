Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Rihanna Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky Of Pennsylvania
DV Pilot Police & Fire

72-Year-Old North Jersey HS Teacher Sexually Assaulted Teen Student For Months: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Frank J. Cicarell Academy in Elizabeth
Frank J. Cicarell Academy in Elizabeth Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 72-year-old teacher in North Jersey is accused of having sexually assaulted a teen student multiple times over the course of several months, authorities said.

Bipradas Mookerjee, of North Brunswick, faces charges for third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced Monday.

The incidents started in October of 2021 when Mookerjee was working as a math teacher at Frank J. Cicarell Academy in Elizabeth, Daniel said.

The teen victim was a student during the period of the alleged sexual assaults, authorities said.

Mookerjee was arrested Tuesday and released following a Union County Superior Court pretrial detention hearing. He is awaiting his next court appearance on supervised release, Daniel said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Elizabeth Police Officer Johanna Rivera of the Special Victims Unit at 908-348-0999.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.