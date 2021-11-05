600+ IMAGES: Morris Man Gets 7 Years In Fed Pen For Sharing Porn Of Young Girls

A former American Media Inc. staff member and Audible contractor from Morris County was sent to federal prison for seven years for trafficking images of girls between 6 and 10 years old being sexually abused.

Mark Miller, 63, shared the images with undercover investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation (HSI) using a mobile app in the summer of 2018, according to a complaint on file in federal court in Trenton.

More than 600 images depicted “prepubescent minors, sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence, and sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Rather than face trial, Miller accepted a deal from the government, pleading guilty to distributing child pornography, she said.

He must just about all of the sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

In addition to the prison term, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson sentenced Miller to five years of supervised release, Honig said.

Honig credited special HSI agents with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Trombly of the Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

American Media Inc., which formerly owned the National Enquirer, currently publishes Men’s Journal, Life & Style and Us Weekly, among other celebrity and health and fitness magazines mostly found in supermarkets.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.