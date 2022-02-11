6-Year-Old Child, Man Shot In Newark

A man in his 20s and a 6-year-old child were hospitalized after being shot on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Newark, authorities said.

Police responding to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue found the victims, who were taken to University Hospital for treatment around 7 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

