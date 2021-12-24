Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Construction Tool Prompts Unfounded 'Shots Fired' Report At Wegmans
DV Pilot Police & Fire

6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hit-Run Route 80 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 6-year-old boy died in a crash on Route 80 in Morris County Thursday night, authorities said.

A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox heading east was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene near milepost 28.5 in Roxbury around 7:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The Chevy struck a Honda HRV on impact, which by a Nissan Altima. the Chevy was then struck by a Honda Passport, police said.

The boy who died was riding in the Honda HRV. Several other individuals were seriously injured in the crash, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading to or following the crash is asked to contact Troop "B" Netcong Station at 973-347-1001. Anonymous tips are welcome.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.