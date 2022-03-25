5.5 Pounds Of Coke Seized In Undercover Hudson County Drug Bust: Prosecutor

Nearly 5.5 pounds of cocaine was seized from three men in an undercover Hudson County drug bust, authorities said.

Nicolas Mora-Daza, 24, of Union City, Christopher Gonzalez, 33 of Union City and John Perez, 31, of Weehawken, sold cocaine to an undercover officer multiple times over the course of a month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Nearly $125,000 worth of cocaine was seized from the trio as a result of a search warrant at a Weehawken home, Suarez said.

They were arrested on multiple drug and distribution charges, and taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first court appearance.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Task Force, the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team, Homeland Security Investigations, the Weehawken Police Department, the Union City Police Department and the UCPD K-9 Unit with the investigation and arrests.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.