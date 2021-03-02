Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities Smash Major NJ Trafficking Ring, Seize $1 Million Worth Of Drugs, Arrest 20
DV Pilot Police & Fire

$5,000 Reward Offered For Info On Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Girl

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Newark Police Division’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a 2-year-old girl.
Newark Police Division’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a 2-year-old girl. Video Credit: Newark NJ Department Public Safety

Newark Police Division’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

Police responded to 85-95 Cabinet St., where they found the child, a man and a woman -- all who had been shot -- around 11:10 p.m. Jan. 28, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Video released by the division shows police rushing the girl to a local hospital. All victims are in stable condition, however, the suspects were still at large, Ambrose said.

“Our Major Crimes detectives are actively searching for any suspects involved in this senseless shooting, which could have cost this child her life in a split second,” Ambrose said. 

“Thankfully, she is still with us. We are hopeful that offering a reward will result in someone coming forward with information to help us identify the suspects and prevent them from committing more violence against our neighbors.”

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the incident to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.