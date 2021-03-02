$5,000 Reward Offered For Info On Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Girl

Newark Police Division’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

Police responded to 85-95 Cabinet St., where they found the child, a man and a woman -- all who had been shot -- around 11:10 p.m. Jan. 28, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Video released by the division shows police rushing the girl to a local hospital. All victims are in stable condition, however, the suspects were still at large, Ambrose said.

“Our Major Crimes detectives are actively searching for any suspects involved in this senseless shooting, which could have cost this child her life in a split second,” Ambrose said.

“Thankfully, she is still with us. We are hopeful that offering a reward will result in someone coming forward with information to help us identify the suspects and prevent them from committing more violence against our neighbors.”

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the incident to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.