5-Year-Old Girl Dead In Newark Crash: Prosecutor

A 5-year-old girl was struck and killed while her father and younger sister were hospitalized in a Newark crash Tuesday, Jan. 31, authorities said.

The girl was struck at the intersection of 6th Avenue and North 9th Street around 6:45 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Sources with direct knowledge of the incident say the vehicle flee the scene.

The girl was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Her father and younger sister were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) was investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

