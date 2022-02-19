5-Year-Old Boy Swallows Meth; Mom, BF Charged: Hudson Prosecutor

Two people have been arrested after a 5-year-old boy swallowed methamphetamine in Hudson County, authorities said.

The child's unidentified 20-year-old mom and her 22-year-old boyfriend were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 18, and the child was in good health following the incident, Suarez said.

Both the mother and the boyfriend were arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and were remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first court appearances. Their names are being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the arrest and investigation and thanked the Jersey City Police Department and the Jersey City Public Schools for their assistance.

